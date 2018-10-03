  • CBS 3On Air

SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A popular New Jersey tourist spot will soon be repaired.

The fairy tale-themed Gingerbread Castle in Hamburg, New Jersey, was abandoned and fell into disrepair in the 1980s.

The castle has since been bought by Don Oriolo, who plans to restore the park, reports News 12.

Oriolo says he hopes photographs of the park in its heyday can help them reproduce it.

“I saw it was starting to fall into a severe state of neglect and I wanted to see that it would be preserved. It’s an important part of history,” Oriolo told News 12.

Oriolo hopes to have the castle restored by next season.

The castle which was built in the 1920s was designed by Joseph Urban, who also designed Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Club in Florida.

