SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Johnston County Hams has recalled nearly 90,000 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products that may have been contaminated with listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement Wednesday.

Officials were made aware of a person falling sick after eating one of Johnston County Hams’ food products Sept. 27. An investigation revealed a total of four listeria-related illnesses and one death between July 2017 and Aug 2018.

Products affected by the recall include:

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “Johnston County Hams, Inc. Country Style Fully Cooked Boneless Deli Ham.”

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “Ole Fashioned Sugar Cured The Old Dominion Brand Hams Premium Fully-Cooked Country Ham” with Sell-By dates from 4/10/2018 to 9/27/2019.

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “Padow’s Hams & Deli, Inc. Fully Cooked Country Ham Boneless Glazed with Brown Sugar.”

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “Premium Fully-Cooked Country Ham Less Salt Distributed By: Valley Country Hams LLC” with Sell-By dates from 4/10/2018 to 9/27/2019.

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “Goodnight Brothers Country Ham Boneless Fully-Cooked.”

According to officials, these items were shipped to distributors in Maryland, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina and Virginia.

Federal and state public health officials are partnering with FSIS to investigate if any other illnesses are linked to these products.

Symptoms of a listeria-related infection include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. These symptoms can sometimes be preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Pregnant women infected by listeria can experience miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

An infection caused by listeria can be treated with antibiotics.

Officials are concerned that some of the contaminated food products may be frozen and still available in consumers’ freezers. Consumers are urged to not consume the food products and instead either throw them away or return them to the place they were bought.

Anyone with questions or concerns about this recall can contact Rufus Brown, Johnston County Hams plant manager, at (919) 934-8054. Anyone with food safety questions can contact the FSIS virtual representative “Ask Karen” 24 hours-a-day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.