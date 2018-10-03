NEWARK (CBS) – Officials say a passenger who had the measles arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport while he was still infectious.

The traveler was on a flight from Tel Aviv on Sept. 28 and arrived in Terminal B.

“The individual was infectious on that day and may have traveled to other areas of the airport,” the New Jersey Department of Health said in a press release.

The individual then traveled to New Square in Rockland County.

Anyone who was in the airport on Sept. 28 from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. may have been exposed, officials said. Officials also said people at the following locations and times could also have been exposed:

Bais Medrash of New Square, 11 Truman Ave, New Square

Friday, 9/28, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Saturday, 9/29 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sunday, 9/30 between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Sunday, 9/30 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sukkah adjacent to Avir Yakov Boys’ School, 766 N. Main St, New Square

Friday, 9/28 between noon and 4 p.m.

Saturday, 9/29 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Refuah Health Center, 728 N. Main St, New Square

Saturday, 9/29 between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Monday, 10/1 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

If infected, symptoms could develop as late as Oct. 19.

Officials urge anyone who suspects they were exposed to contact a health care provider before going to visit the doctor or an emergency room. Measles is highly contagious and special arrangements need to be made to protect other patients and medical staff from possible infection.

Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious additional serious complications like pneumonia and encephalitis, and infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby, officials said.

Measles can be spread through the air through coughing or sneezing, and contact with infected mucus or saliva.

People who have not had the measles vaccine or had measles is at risk.

“Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles,” said Dr. Christina Tan, New Jersey’s state epidemiologist. “Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons.”

For more information about measles, click here. You can also find out more from the CDC by clicking here.