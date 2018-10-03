Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A beloved Christmas tradition, the annual Elsmere Fire Co. Christmas Parade, has been canceled due to construction.

Elsmere, a town located just outside of Wilmington, cites the delayed construction of the Route 100 North Dupont Road Bridge as the reason for the parade’s cancellation.

“For reasons beyond the control of the Town the annual holiday parade, which occurs on the 2nd Sunday of December, has been canceled for this year,” town officials wrote on Facebook Friday.

The post, which garnered 90 reactions including that of shock, anger, and sadness, was confirmed by Joe Fash – the parade’s co-chairman.

“We looked at other options for our staging area however there is nowhere big enough to handle it,” Fash explained in a Facebook post. “We are looking forward to next years Parade and hope you all will join us.”

Construction had been delayed for several months after it was originally set to begin in Summer 2017. It didn’t actually start until late March 2018.

Reported detoriation of the bridge is why construction was needed in the first place, according to Delaware state officials.

Construction is expected to last until winter 2019.