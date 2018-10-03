FLORENCE, S.C. (CBS) –Seven law enforcement officers were shot Wednesday in Florence, South Carolina, and a suspect is in custody, according to a city spokesman. During an emotional press conference Wednesday night, officials said they were attempting to serve a search warrant when a suspect opened fire from within a residence.

Three deputies were shot and city police responded to the scene where four additional officers were wounded, one fatally. A 2-hour standoff ensued as the suspect was barricaded inside with children. The suspect is in custody, but details weren’t immediately released on how the standoff ended.

The Florence County Emergency Management Department tweeted earlier that an “active shooting situation” was over and officials urged people to stay away from the area.

President Trump took to Twitter shortly after the evening press conference to say “we are forever grateful for what our law enforcement officers do 24/7/365.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster posted on Twitter that Wednesday’s incident is “simply devastating” and called out the “selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said special agents are assisting in the incident.

Authorities said the shooting took place in Vintage Place, an upscale neighborhood in the western part of the city. Florence is about 70 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach. The Associated Press reports that it’s home to roughly 37,000 people, sitting at the convergence of Interstates 95 and 20. It’s the largest region known as the Pee Dee, an area recently affected by heavy flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

This is a breaking story. Check back for latest updates.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.