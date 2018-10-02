Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Summer continues to hang on to the Philly area, even as we now move into the month of October and with the warm and continued muggy conditions, comes a threat for thunderstorms and the ingredients are there this afternoon and this evening for the storms to become strong to severe in portions of the region.

The cold front that will spark the thunderstorms should generally start to move into the northern parts of the area as early as 4 p.m. and thunderstorms should be seen in parts of the Poconos between 4-5PM. The threat for storms will then travel south into the Lehigh Valley before eventually trying to work into the Philly Metro. However as the front tracks to the southeast it start to fade and the thunderstorm that for Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor is not as high as it is for areas north of the city. The best chance for storms in Philly and surrounding immediate counties is in the 8-10PM time frame. Once we get toward midnight or later the front will fizzle as it pushes across south Jersey and the there is only a very limited threat for just very isolated showers or a random rumble of thunder for south Jersey, the shore and Delaware.

Where the threat is highest for storms in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos the biggest threats will be locally heavy rain that could cause some flooding in poor drainage areas and strong or damaging winds. While a chance for hail or a spin up tornado is not completely ruled out, those risks are much lower than heavy rain and wind at this time.

