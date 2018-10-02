  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Matt Peterson
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Summer continues to hang on to the Philly area, even as we now move into the month of October and with the warm and continued muggy conditions, comes a threat for thunderstorms and the ingredients are there this afternoon and this evening for the storms to become strong to severe in portions of the region.

severe risk new day1 Severe Storms Potentially Rock The Region Today

Credit: CBS3

The cold front that will spark the thunderstorms should generally start to move into the northern parts of the area as early as 4 p.m. and thunderstorms should be seen in parts of the Poconos between 4-5PM. The threat for storms will then travel south into the Lehigh Valley before eventually trying to work into the Philly Metro. However as the front tracks to the southeast it start to fade and the thunderstorm that for Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor is not as high as it is for areas north of the city. The best chance for storms in Philly and surrounding immediate counties is in the 8-10PM time frame. Once we get toward midnight or later the front will fizzle as it pushes across south Jersey and the there is only a very limited threat for just very isolated showers or a random rumble of thunder for south Jersey, the shore and Delaware.

storm threats Severe Storms Potentially Rock The Region Today

Credit: CBS3

Where the threat is highest for storms in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos the biggest threats will be locally heavy rain that could cause some flooding in poor drainage areas and strong or damaging winds. While a chance for hail or a spin up tornado is not completely ruled out, those risks are much lower than heavy rain and wind at this time.

rain timeline Severe Storms Potentially Rock The Region Today

Credit: CBS3

Make sure to stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team throughout the day for all updates on the severe weather chances. You can always get your forecast as well online at CBSPhilly.com as well as by Downloading the CBS Philly Weather App on your mobile device.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s