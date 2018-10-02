PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For several months residents in Northern Liberties have been exchanging information and frustrations on social media all in reference to one man who seemed to make his way back on the street despite multiple arrests. Finally, their fears were confirmed, and some feel the system failed them.

Resident Katelyn Tobin has had the feeling that she was being followed.

“I’m always like looking over my shoulder you feel uncomfortable, you feel uneasy,” said Katelyn Tobin.

In fact, many of her neighbors felt the same and it started over the summer.

On June 30, 21-year-old, Lakim Wilson was arrested for burglary and criminal trespassing. He was released with just a signed promise that he would return for trial.

In mid-July, a woman who asked not to be identified, found Wilson on security footage pacing in front of her door and looking through her window.

On August 23, Wilson was arrested again.

Days later, additional accusations of Wilson checking doors, locks and following women on the street.

“It makes me think twice like, did I lock the door? Did I do this? Did I do– that because I don’t feel safe,” said Tobin.

On Sept. 23, police said Wilson broke into a Northern Liberties home and sexually assaulted the woman inside.

So how after multiple arrests was he still on the street?

“We specifically requested high bail on this offender when he was arrested back in August because of the pattern of offenses,” said Ben Waxman, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

But high bail was not set by the judge. Court paperwork shows that he was able to pay just 10 percent of $1,500 bail.

Tobin feels that without such leniency a woman in her neighborhood wouldn’t have been attacked.

“It’s a shame because I feel like it could’ve been prevented,” she says.