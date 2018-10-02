WEATHER ALERT:Tornado Watch For Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton Counties Until 11 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Whether its water or other drinks, we all go through a lot of plastic bottles these days.

Now overseas in Britain, there may be a solution on the horizon.

The jelly-like membrane is made of plant and seaweed extract and is edible. The inside is filled with water or other beverages.

Participants at a marathon in England gave them a thumbs up.

“Fantastic, plastic free, little energy bubble burst in your mouth,” said one runner.

If the membrane isn’t eaten, it biodegrades after four to six weeks.

