PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Whether its water or other drinks, we all go through a lot of plastic bottles these days.
Now overseas in Britain, there may be a solution on the horizon.
The jelly-like membrane is made of plant and seaweed extract and is edible. The inside is filled with water or other beverages.
Participants at a marathon in England gave them a thumbs up.
“Fantastic, plastic free, little energy bubble burst in your mouth,” said one runner.
If the membrane isn’t eaten, it biodegrades after four to six weeks.