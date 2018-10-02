WEATHER ALERT:Tornado Watch For Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton Counties Until 11 PM
MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Cumberland County have released a picture of a vehicle they believe to be involved in the murder of a youth football coach.

It happened on Aug. 9 just behind the Lakeside Middle School.

Police say at least one masked suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle described as a maroon-colored sedan.

b788ecd7bf904826a10e5231d2130db8 8 Authorities Searching For Car Involved In Murder Of Millville Football Coach

Credit: Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office

Authorities say that football practice for hundreds of kids had just ended when the shooting happened outside of the school.

Joseph L. Jones, 37, of Millville was killed in the shooting. Jones was a youth football coach in the community.

The suspects are also accused of shooting at police as they made their getaway.

The car is described as a four-door Pontiac Grand Prix with a New Jersey license plate of ZJ7-61H.

If you have any information about the suspects, contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

