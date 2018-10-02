Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s that time of year, when you start to see new calendars popping up on store shelves.

Well in Russia, there’s one*particular calendar that’s getting a lot of attention. It’s the new 2019, Vladimir Putin calendar.

The calendars are part of a campaign to portray the Russian leader as a “strong man.”

Some of the “soft-focus” scenes include him with animals and other various poses.

Not surprising, Putin supporters think the calendars are a good idea.

“I think many countries don’t have a president as strong as ours and I think many people would like to have such president in their countries,” said one woman in Russia.

The calendars tend to sell well among Russians, although it remains to be seen how popular this one will be.

Putin is facing increasing political opposition in his own country.