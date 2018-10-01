PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tow truck operator is dead following a double shooting in Philadelphia on Monday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 900 block of South 52nd Street.

Police say a suspect walked up to a storage yard occupied by area tow truck companies and started opening fire.

Police confirm a tow truck company owner and a tow truck operator were both injured in the shooting.

According to Philadelphia police, the tow truck operator has died. The second victim is listed in stable condition at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.