PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meet Molly, man’s best friend and a cheater’s worst enemy.

Molly, a 4-year old Springer Spaniel, is the world’s first anti-doping dog.

Through her training in Sweden, Molly is able to sniff out banned substances, such as steroids and testosterone.

Although doping control officers are not able to search through bags and lockers that Molly may find suspicious, they can have the athletes drug tested.

According to her handlers, Molly can find powders, tablets and liquids.