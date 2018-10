Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The city of Camden honored Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins with a key to the city.

Mayor Frank Moran honored the New Jersey native and two-time Super Bowl Champion with the key for his community efforts to support the youth and underserved in the Camden community.

This year, the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation partnered with Feed the Children to host the “Get Ready Fest” that provided hundreds of families with food and essential items.