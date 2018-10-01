Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS/CNN) – The two candidates for governor in Pennsylvania will meet for their one and only debate.

And ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek will moderate.

Trebek will keynote Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry’s annual dinner, which is scheduled to include the 45-minute debate.

“Unlike some of the other moderators — I’m not going to disparage them — but I have a different approach,” he said in 2013. “I would not let the politicians get away with standard responses. I would try to pin them down, even though I might look bad doing it.”

Trebek will talk about his more than three decades as a quizmaster.

Incumbent, Democrat Tom Wolf is hopeful to fend off a challenge from Republican Scott Wagner, a former state senator.

