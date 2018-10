Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NORTH CAROLINA (CBS) – The American flag that survived the whipping winds of Hurricane Florence — is now raising money for charity.

The flag was flying at the “Frying Pan Tower,” an old U.S. Coast Guard lighthouse off the Carolina coast.

Torn and tattered — it’s owner decided to use the now historic symbol to benefit the American Red Cross relief efforts.

It sold Sunday night on Ebay, raising $10,900.