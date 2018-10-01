BREAKING:Tow Truck Operator Dead After Double Shooting In Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Warminster Township want parents to know about two men who tried to lure children into their car.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Cornell and Log College Drives.

The two children said the men were in a black two-door Jeep Wrangler with a soft brown top.

“The vehicle had a spare tire on the back with a cover that had the word “Jeep” in white with two white dog paws also on the cover,” police said.

Get In the Car: Men Tried To Lure 2 Boys In Warminster Township, Police Say

Credit: CBS3

One suspect is described as having black hair and the second suspect reportedly has brown hair.

During the incident, one of the boys said one suspect told them to, “Get in the car!”

The children were able to get away.

Anyone with information should call police at  215-672-1000.

