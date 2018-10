Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (CBS) – The annual “Dachshund Dash” took off this weekend at the fairgrounds in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The wiener dogs raced among themselves and against other family dogs for a chance at prizes.

Fourteen dogs participated, not all of them Dachshunds, but a Dachshund, 10-year-old Daphne, won the grand prize