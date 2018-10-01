CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — There are new developments in the theft of some Halloween decorations in Cape May.

In a Facebook video on Sunday, the owners of Coffee Tyme say the people stole some of their decorations.

“It’s not the monetary value that concerns us, but it’s the principle of it. We would love to keep up our fall decorations even after we close for the day, so hopefully this was just a one-time thing,” the shop writes.

But roughly 24 hours later, it was a generous act of kindness from a neighboring store that people were talking about.

Coffee Tyme says their friends at “Bath Time” dropped off a pumpkin with a special note telling them not to be discouraged.

“To Jesse and the crew, don’t be discouraged. Keep decorating! Your friends at Bath Time,” the note read.

Lucky Duck Farms at Legates also offered to replace anything that was stolen.