ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Attendees of the inaugural Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park were treated to quite the surprise Sunday. Legendary New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen appeared for a surprise performance at the New Jersey festival.

“The Boss” took a break from “Springsteen on Broadway” and performed with the band Social Distortion at the inaugural festival.

He played three songs, “Bad Luck,” ”Misery Loves Company” and “Ring of Fire,” in front of several thousand festival attendees.

The festival was founded by Danny Clinch, a New Jersey native who has photographed Springsteen, and event promoter Tim Donnelly.

More than 20 bands took the stage over the weekend, including Jack Johnson, Blondie, the Original Wailers and New Jersey natives The Front Bottoms. The festival also included an art gallery showing and surfing sessions.

About 45,000 people attended the event.

