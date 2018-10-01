Filed Under:Local TV, Triple Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say one person was critically injured in a triple shooting in the Fairhill section of the city on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 2900 block of A Street just before 1:30 p.m.

Authorities say a 33-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. A 37-year-old man was shot twice in the lower back and a 45-year-old woman was shot once in the right shin.

Both were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

