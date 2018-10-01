Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new survey shows that nearly a fourth of workers have left a job due to a bad commute.

Eagles Nation ‘Travels Strong’, Fans Take Over Flight To Nashville

The survey titled ‘U.S. Workers Hit the Road” comes from global staffing firm, Robert Half.

Thirty-nine percent of professionals reported that while their travel to and from their workplace has improved in the last five years, 22 percent say their trip has actually gotten worse.

“You lose time for your life,” says one driver.

“The traveling was too far. Too much,” another driver said

Of those who were unhappy with their commutes, 60 percent said that their companies weren’t taking steps to relieve the burden placed on employees by a bad commute.

Respondents in Chicago, Miami, New York, and San Francisco were the most likely to quit for that reason.

Mütter Museum Commemorates 1918 Flu Pandemic With Free Flu Shots

Younger people were more likely than their older counterparts to leave a job due to a negative commute.

Assistant professor Dr. Ravi Kudesia at Temple’s Human Resources Management Department says there are ways companies can ease their workers’ stress of getting to work…

“The one thing that companies can do that’s good for the company and good for the employee is to encourage what we called ‘active commuting,’” says Kudesia.

Like walking or biking to your job.

“Letting people set their hours to some extent based on their schedules,” adds Kudesia.

And if that’s not possible.

“Make it a psychological break from your work,” says Kudesia.

The survey also found that women were less likely to quit their job for such a reason compared to men.