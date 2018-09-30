Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (CBS/AP) — Monday marks one year since a gunman opened fire in Las Vegas and killed 58 people.

One man, Greg Zanis, is working particularly hard to help wants the community to commemorate each of the victims.

Zanis made a cross for each victim shortly after the mass shooting.

He put them out at the iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign, which is close to Mandalay Bay where the tragic event took place.

On the somber anniversary, Zanis will put the crosses up again to help people cope.

“A year is a really tough time because they’ve gone through every birthday without their loved one. They’ve gone through the holidays without them,” he explains.

Starting Sunday, Zanis says he’s will hold a 58-hour vigil for the Las Vegas community.

That’s a one-hour vigil dedicated to each life lost.

“The anniversary is going to bring up a lot of feelings, good and bad,” said Steve Sisolak, a Clark County commissioner who in the hours after the shooting spearheaded a victim’s fund that raised millions. He is now running for governor.

The city will mark the anniversary with a string of events in the days surrounding Oct. 1. And at 10:01 p.m. — the time the shooting began — the lights on gleaming marquees will dim along the Strip.

