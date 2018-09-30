Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Mütter Museum marked the 100th anniversary of the 1918 flu pandemic by offering free flu shots.

Doctors Urge Early Vaccinations As Flu Season Approaches

The free flu vaccines were served on a first come, first serve basis at the special event to commemorate the pandemic.

Several doctors and scientists were at the event, “Remembering the 1918 Influenza Pandemic“, spoke about the historic medical event.

Credit: CBS3A current exhibition, “Spit Spreads Death: The Influenza Pandemic of 1918-19 in Philadelphia“, details how half a million people fell sick during the fall of 1918. More than 12,000 people died in six weeks with a total death of 16,000 in six months, according to museum officials.

The pandemic decimated Philadelphia’s population, officials added.

CDC: 80,000 Americans Died Of Flu, Its Complications Last Winter

Visitors even received an official copy of a death certificate from a real Philadelphian who died of the flu 100 years ago.