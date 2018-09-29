Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SugarHouse Casino is the latest casino in the Philadelphia-area to get into the sports betting game.

The casino submitted an application this week for a sports betting license.

SugarHouse is the third local casino to apply for the license, joining Parx and Harrah’s.

At this point, it’s not clear when those casinos will start accepting sports bets.

However you can place a wager at several casinos in New Jersey and Delaware already.

As of late August, SugarHouse offers online sports betting after New Jersey legalized sports betting in July after a decade-long battle.