NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old infant in Brookside Park.

Officers responded to Chippendale Circle for the report of a missing person Sunday morning. Family members told them that I’Jahna Coombs and her daughter, Nova Coombs, left the home abruptly.

I’Jahna left the home on foot with her daughter, which raised alarms for family members and caused concern for their welfare.

coombs missing mom Teen Mom, 6 Month Old Baby Missing From New Castle County: Police

Credit: New Castle County Police Department

I’Jahna Coombs is described as a black female, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her daughter Nova is described as an infant, black female with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to please contact the New Castle County Police at (302)-573-2800 or contact them through their website.

