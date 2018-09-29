Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hundreds of people gathered Saturday in Center City, Philadelphia for the March to End Rape Culture.

Organizers say the March to End Rape Culture had one of its biggest turnouts this year ever since it came to Philly back in 2011. Part of the reason may be the news week was dominated by the Brett Kavanaugh hearing and Bill Cosby’s sentencing.

Marchers were heard chanting, “my body, my choice,” as hundreds of people took to the streets of Center City for the annual March to End Rape Culture.

“I’m here because it’s a cause that matters,” said Alexis, a student at Arcadia University.

Their signs read “Kavan-no” and “If dogs can understand the word no, you can.”

“I want to speak up for what happened to me and what happened to everyone else who’s not here,” said Alexis.

Alexis, who only wanted to share her first name, was one of many sexual abuse survivors who came to the march, and for the first time, is sharing what happened to her.

“I never told my mom specifically because I didn’t want her to feel the pain I feel every day,” said Alexis.

The march ultimately aims to stop sexual violence from being accepted in society.

“I believe that there are people in our government who have done horrible things and I think it’s important we call them out,” said Dylan Milligan, a student at University of Pennsylvania.

“Now that more people are paying attention to this topic and knowing that sexual violence does exist in our county, than why not now,” said Laquisha Anthony, a March to End Rape Culture organizer.

Therapists were also on site assisting marchers with emotional support. Organizers encourage people who have been sexually abused to get help if they may need it.