PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flyers mascot Gritty has finally met the Phanatic!

The two were caught dancing at the Phillies game Saturday night against the Atlanta Braves.

🎶 Hey now, hey now, This is what dreams are made of 🎶 pic.twitter.com/4oFxTyzaNF — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 30, 2018

Safe to say they hit it off!