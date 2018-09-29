Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two officers and another driver to the hospital after a car wreck in the Feltonville section of the city.

The violent crash happened overnight at Third Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Officials say the police cruiser crashed into an Acura and injured the driver.

All three people were rushed to Einstein Hospital and are in stable condition.