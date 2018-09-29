  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Two officers and another driver to the hospital after a car wreck in the Feltonville section of the city.

The violent crash happened overnight at Third Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

car crash feltonville 2 Police Officers, 1 Person Injured After Crash In Feltonville: Officials

Credit: CBS3

Officials say the police cruiser crashed into an Acura and injured the driver.

All three people were rushed to Einstein Hospital and are in stable condition.

