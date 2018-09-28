Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A father is facing charges after his 10-month-old son managed to escape through an open front door and crawl right into an intersection last week, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

It happened on Sept. 22 in the area of 201 Joe Parker Road.

Police say they were contacted by Corey Cannon who reported seeing an infant crawling across the roadway.

“The 10-month-old little boy crawled through an open front door and then traveled approximately 140 feet into the road before he was discovered by Mr. Cannon,” said police in a news release.

After a week-long investigation, police have charged the child’s father, 41-year-old Evgeniy Dorman, with cruelty/neglect of children. He has been released pending a court hearing.

The child was not injured in the incident.