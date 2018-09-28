SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 31: A grop of children pose in costume before trick or treating home on Halloween Day in North Bondi on October 31, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. Halloween, also known as Hallowe'en and shortened from its original form of All Hallows' Even, is internationally celebrated on October 31 and originates from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which was a celebration recognising the end of the harvest in Gaelic culture. (Photo by Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images) (Credit: Sergio Dionisio, Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Being the good guy can be fun, but sometimes it’s even more entertaining to play the bad guy—at least come time for Halloween. As kids, they can make evil look fun with these costume ideas that originate from classic movies.

Star Wars Villains These space films will always be considered classics, and with the reboots, even the kids of this generation know of the powerful Darth Vader and the famous line, “Luke, I am your father.” Dressed all in black, complete with a cape and black mask, it’s also a simple costume to put together. For a more recent villain in the “Star Wars” franchise, opt for the Darth Maul costume, which features a red mask instead. Either way? Be sure to have a light saber to complete this epic costume.

Pirates What’s more fun than hunting for treasure? When dressing up as a pirate (peg leg optional), kids can draw some inspiration from Captain Hook of “Peter Pan” fame, particularly if they like long curly black locks, or Captain Jack Sparrow of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” as long as they realize they’re going to need to wear some makeup. Alternatively, they can create their own “arg-matey” pirate with a number of accessories. While an eye patch is key, it’s up to your kids if they have a hook for a hand, a flamboyant hat or a bandana wrapped around their heads, a parrot, a ruffled shirt and, last but certainly not least, a sword.

Batman’s Nemeses Movies based on DC Comics, or Marvel for that matter, are jam-packed with villains that kids and adults alike can dress up as. But “Batman” in particular has great villains that could make amazing Halloween outfits for kids, boys and girls alike. Jokers just need a bright suit coat and plenty of clown makeup, while a Two-Face costumes requires some excellent makeup and sewing skills. Catwoman requires a cat suit and a few whiskers on the mask wouldn’t hurt, while a Poison Ivy costume could simply be lots of green clothing and greenery wound around their eye glass frames. And if your kids are fans of the comic books themselves? Then there’s even more villains to choose from.

Disney Villains Every Disney movie has their own villain, especially the classic ones. Girls can dress up as evil queens, from “Maleficent” or “Sleeping Beauty” to the Red Queen of “Alice in Wonderland” by wearing fabulous dresses and dark makeup (and carrying a scepter while they’re at it.) Another option for girls is a Cruella Deville outfit particularly if they love to wear big fur coats. Meanwhile, boys can don some robes and transform themselves into Jafar of “Aladdin” or grab a lion suit and become Scar of “The Lion King” just to name a few options.

Most of these costumes can be simple. Sometimes they even can be made with pieces of clothes from around the house, and a little bit of makeup. Others may be more involved, but it can be worth the time and effort for your little evil genius.

Elizabeth SanFilippo is a freelance writer, who enjoys trying new foods from all over the world. But her favorite city for culinary treats will always be Chicago. When not writing about food, she’s writing about a variety of topics for numerous websites and blogs, and working part-time at a culinary vacation company based in the Windy City. Some of her work can be found at Examiner.com.