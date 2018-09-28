BREAKING:1 Dead, 3 Injured Following Quadruple Shooting In West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former church youth leader has been indicted on more than 100 crimes against children.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Allen Price on Friday in his Quarryville home.

He’s accused of sexually abusing five girls when he volunteered at a church in Cecil County, Maryland — between 1987 and 2001.

Cecil County Grand Jury issued five indictments, charging Price with five counts of felony second degree child abuse, 41 counts of felony second degree sex offense, three counts of felony third degree sex offense, 49 counts of fourth degree sex offense, a misdemeanor, and 11 counts of second degree assault, also a misdemeanor.

Authorities say he was also involved in youth activities in Lewes, Delaware.

 

 

