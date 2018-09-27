PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 23: Running back Wendell Smallwood #28 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his game-winning touchdown with teammates wide receiver Jordan Matthews #80, punter Cameron Johnston #1 and wide receiver Nelson Agholor #13 against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles won 20-16. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles will get a better gauge as to who they are when they visit the Tennessee Titans this Sunday at 1 p.m. The Eagles are 2-1 after their 20-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, while the Titans got by arguably the best team in the AFC, the Jacksonville Jaguars, 9-6.

What will probably unfold on Sunday is a low-scoring game between two stubborn defenses.

The Eagles lead the NFL in rushing defense, giving up an NFL low 185 yards over three games, which translates to an NFL-low 61.7 yards a game, and they’re tied for third in average yards rushing per carry (3.4) behind the New Orleans Saints, who give up an NFL-low 3.0 yards per carry, though the Saints yield an NFL-high 15 yards per catch.

The Eagles are tied with Minnesota and Miami in red zone defense, allowing opposing teams to score 33.3% (4 of 12) in the red zone, behind NFL leaders Jacksonville and Tennessee, which each has allowed one TD in six red zone attempts (16.7%). The Eagles are second in the NFL behind the Chiefs in third-down conversions, allowing just 10 in 37 attempts (27%), behind Kansas City’s 8-of-31 (25.8%).

Fast Facts

LEADER: Eagles lead all-time series, 7-4

STREAKS: Titans have won 4 of past 5

LAST GAME: 11/23/14: Titans 24 at Eagles 43

LAST GAME AT SITE: 10/24/10: Titans 37, Eagles 19

Eagles

PTS. FOR/AGAINST 19.7/18.3

OFFENSE 341.0

PASSING Carson Wentz: 25-37-255-1-1-84.9

RUSHING Corey Clement: 27-112-4.1-1

RECEIVING Zach Ertz (TE): 21-215-10.2-0

DEFENSE 314.7

SACKS Fletcher Cox: 3

Titans

PTS. FOR/AGAINST 16.3/16.7

OFFENSE 284.0

PASSING Marcus Mariota: 21-34-203-0-2-53.9

RUSHING Dion Lewis: 39-143-3.7-1

RECEIVING Corey Davis: 13-151-11.6-0

DEFENSE 337.0

SACKS Jurrell Casey: 3