PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles will get a better gauge as to who they are when they visit the Tennessee Titans this Sunday at 1 p.m. The Eagles are 2-1 after their 20-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, while the Titans got by arguably the best team in the AFC, the Jacksonville Jaguars, 9-6.
What will probably unfold on Sunday is a low-scoring game between two stubborn defenses.
The Eagles lead the NFL in rushing defense, giving up an NFL low 185 yards over three games, which translates to an NFL-low 61.7 yards a game, and they’re tied for third in average yards rushing per carry (3.4) behind the New Orleans Saints, who give up an NFL-low 3.0 yards per carry, though the Saints yield an NFL-high 15 yards per catch.
The Eagles are tied with Minnesota and Miami in red zone defense, allowing opposing teams to score 33.3% (4 of 12) in the red zone, behind NFL leaders Jacksonville and Tennessee, which each has allowed one TD in six red zone attempts (16.7%). The Eagles are second in the NFL behind the Chiefs in third-down conversions, allowing just 10 in 37 attempts (27%), behind Kansas City’s 8-of-31 (25.8%).
Fast Facts
LEADER: Eagles lead all-time series, 7-4
STREAKS: Titans have won 4 of past 5
LAST GAME: 11/23/14: Titans 24 at Eagles 43
LAST GAME AT SITE: 10/24/10: Titans 37, Eagles 19
Eagles
PTS. FOR/AGAINST 19.7/18.3
OFFENSE 341.0
PASSING Carson Wentz: 25-37-255-1-1-84.9
RUSHING Corey Clement: 27-112-4.1-1
RECEIVING Zach Ertz (TE): 21-215-10.2-0
DEFENSE 314.7
SACKS Fletcher Cox: 3
Titans
PTS. FOR/AGAINST 16.3/16.7
OFFENSE 284.0
PASSING Marcus Mariota: 21-34-203-0-2-53.9
RUSHING Dion Lewis: 39-143-3.7-1
RECEIVING Corey Davis: 13-151-11.6-0
DEFENSE 337.0
SACKS Jurrell Casey: 3