PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One teen was shot and another was assaulted following a shooting incident in an Aldi parking lot on Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. 76th Street.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the right hand and a 16-year-old boy was pistol-whipped in the face. Both teens were transported to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.