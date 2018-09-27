  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An attempted murder-suicide ends with a female bartender shot dead in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek section.

It happened at Studio 7 Lounge near 60th and Spruce Street, just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police tell Eyewitness News, the suspect shot the bartender in the head, then walked outside and turned the gun on himself. She died but he survived.

“The male and her had some type of contact with each other, not sure what their relationship was, at some point they were conversing, he pulls out a gun and fires,” said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker. “He then flees from the bar runs eastbound here on Spruce Street, then turns the gun on himself and shoots himself.”

That suspect is now in critical condition.

