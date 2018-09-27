Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two Philadelphia Police officers are facing multiple charges after they allegedly improperly stopped a man and falsified the police report.

Authorities say officers Matthew Walsh and Marvin Jones stopped a man near 100 E. Sharpnack Street, around 10 a.m. on April 17.

According to paperwork filed by the officers, the man was stopped for “apparently using narcotics.” He was also frisked because he failed to take his hands out of his pockets, said the officers. He was ultimately released without charges.

The department’s Internal Affairs Division then investigated the incident after the man filed a complaint against police.

Investigators say surveillance video showed the man was fully compliant at the time of the stop.

The IAD found Walsh and Jones stopped the man without reasonable suspicion or probable cause, improperly searched the citizen and his vehicle without probable cause, detained the citizen in handcuffs for about 15 minutes, drove him approximately one block away, then released him a minute later.

The officers also allegedly falsified the police report.

Walsh and Jones were arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy, false imprisonment, tampering with records, obstructing administration of law, and official oppression.

The officers will be dismissed from the department after a 30-day suspension.