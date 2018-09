Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This ‘ruff tail’ has a happy ending!

Firefighters in Northern California rushed to rescue a dog who got her head stuck in a wall.

Officials say Luna’s owners found her with her head stuck and called 9-1-1.

Crews rushed to safe the furry pup using a metal bar and a sledge hammer.

One firefighter says it is all just part of the job. He says they’ve rescued cats in trees, ducks from sewer drains and more!