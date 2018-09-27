Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he was shot while sitting inside his Brewerytown home Wednesday night.

Philadelphia police believe the home was targeted, but at this point, investigators aren’t sure who the gunman was after.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 1200 block of N. Taney Street.

Police said the 15-year-old was sitting on his living room couch with his brother and friend when gunshots started flying through the front door and front window of the home.

The teen was hit once in shoulder. His brother, friend and his mother, who was in a different part of the house, were not hurt.

Officers rushed the teen to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he is stable.

Officers found eight large-caliber shell casings directly in front of the house.

“It appears that the shooter was standing in close proximity to the property and firing intentionally into the house, since at least seven of the bullets went into the property, through the door and window,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police describe the suspect as a man who was wearing light or tan-colored hooded sweatshirt. He last seen running south on Taney toward Girard.

Investigators hope several surveillance cameras in the area may have captured him on video.