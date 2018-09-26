Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Social media is showing its better side as people rally to return a class ring to its rightful owner.

Katrina Dolan posted on Facebook Tuesday stating that she had found the ring at the corner of Wellington Street and Torresdale Avenue.

In less than 24 hours, the post has been shared nearly 350 times with concerned alumni and other locals reaching out to help share the news in hopes of finding the person who lost the ring.

Hey Cardinal Dougherty alum, help get this 1998 class ring back to it’s rightful owner. Hit that RT button! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/J1DWvmVSTh — Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 26, 2018

The 1998 class ring has initials on it, but Dolan is hesitant to share them as she wants to ensure that the ring is returned to the right person who would be able to identify the ring themselves.

The photo shows that the ring is purple with the year 1998 inscribed on the right side.

Anyone with information about who the owner of the ring is asked to reach out to Cardinal Dougherty alumni through a Facebook group.