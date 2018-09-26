Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A public viewing will be held for Eagles legend Tommy McDonald on Friday in King of Prussia.

The viewing will take place at the Mother of Divine Providence Church on 333 Allendale Road from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sept. 28.

McDonald died Monday at the age of 84.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, McDonald played seven seasons for the Eagles from 1957 until 1963, and was a star on the Eagles’ 1960 NFL Championship team. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns.

“Tommy McDonald played the game with a passion and energy that was second to none. He will be remembered as one of the most exciting players ever to play his position, but what really separated him and made him so unique was the infectious personality and charisma that he brought to his everyday life,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement.

At the time when McDonald retired following the 1968 season, he ranked sixth all-time in receptions with 495, fourth in yards receiving at 8,410 and second in touchdown catches with 84.