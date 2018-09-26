PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a place where so many have gathered for good food and good conversation.

Now, a Center City staple is closing its doors.

“More Than Just Ice Cream” announced on its Facebook page that it is shutting down.

The last scoop will be served on the 1100 block of Locust Street Thursday night.

The shop opened up more than 43 years at its old location on Pine Street.

So why is it closing?

The current operators — the third to own the business –decided its time to pursue other interests.