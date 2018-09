Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mural Arts Philadelphia is debuting a new exhibition aimed at getting people to vote.

The exhibition is called “To The Polls” and it features murals by 10 Philadelphia artists.

"To the Polls" opens TODAY! A collab with @StreetsDept, the pre-election mural exhibition encourages civic participation and features 10 awesome Philly artists. Join us at 5 p.m. for the opening party: https://t.co/By2X6rhiwN #MuralArtsMonth

🎨: @culturesclothes + @JoeBoruchow pic.twitter.com/7zpx2d5OY5 — Mural Arts (@muralarts) September 26, 2018

Organizers say the goal of the exhibit is to encourage civic engagement and counter historically low voter turnout for midterm elections.

The exhibition is on display until October 3rd.