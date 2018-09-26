PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 25: A view of the field from the first base side of the stadium in the fifth inning during a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-3. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Citizens Bank Park staple is closing soon.

McFadden’s, a must-stop spot during a Phillies game, said they were scheduled to close soon after 15 seasons.

In an Instagram post, the business said they would be closing “in the near future,” but they would be open for the Oct. 7 Eagles game.

Fans are encouraged to stop by over the weekend as the Phillies wrap up their season against the Braves.