Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Recreational youth programs in Bensalem will not have to pay to use school district space – at least for now.

The School District board room overflowed with community members applauding the decision.

Crash Involving Car, SEPTA Bus Under Investigation In King Of Prussia

“Bensalem is a big township but it’s not that big,” says one citizen.

A decision was made last week to charge local non-profits to use school space for meetings, practices or games. This was a decision that some felt would raise registration dues or force teams or clubs to fold altogether.

“Factors prompting this were the cost to maintain fields and indoor venues and fair and equitable utilization opportunities for all of our community partners,” explains superintendent Samuel Lee of the Bensalem School District.

Considering the outcry, the school board decided it will push back implementing this change until next year.

“Policy 707 will not become effective for class 3 youth organizations until June 30, 2019, to allow for notice and preparation of such groups,” said school board officials.

Until then, meeting space will remain at little to no cost.

“I am satisfied with it, but this is what happened six years ago,” says AnneMarie Jaskel.

Philadelphia Has Some Of The Most Annoying Neighbors In America: Study

Jaskel, a former swim coach, is satisfied, but questions why the use of space warrants future fees.

“As taxpayers, we just, we have the right to know and we need a little more transparency,” Jaskel adds.

The school board is going to host another discussion by Dec. 1 about the impacts of such a policy.