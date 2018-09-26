BREAKING:2 Grad Students Injured In Research Lab, Buildings Evacuated At University Of Delaware Over Hazmat Situation
(credit: Lydia Timmins)

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Two students have been injured and two buildings have been evacuated during a hazmat situation at the University of Delaware on Wednesday afternoon.

The university says two grad students were injured in a research lab inside Drake Hall and taken to a local hospital out of caution around 1:30 p.m. The injuries are not considered serious.

drake hall hazmat2 2 Grad Students Injured In Research Lab, Buildings Evacuated At University Of Delaware Over Hazmat Situation

(credit: Lydia Timmins)

Brown and Drake Labs are currently closed until they are deemed safe. The University is asking people to stay away from the area.

Police say Academy Street between Courtney and East Delaware Avenue is shut down.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

