PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – What you study in college may be just as important as where you go to school

Bankrate.com ranked the most and least valuable degrees in their latest report.

Actuarial Science is the most valuable college major, followed by zoology and nuclear engineering.

Researchers looked at 162 degrees and census data, then analyzed the Bachelor’s degrees and incomes of more than 15,000 people.