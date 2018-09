Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GUAM (CBS) – This guy is lucky to be alive.

The 19-year-old from Indonesia was recently reunited with his family after spending 49 days lost at sea.

The teen had been working as a lamp keeper on a remote fishing trap when his hut came untied from the concrete blocks holding it in place.

The trap was 77 miles from land when he began to float into open sea.

Rescuers say he floated all the way to Guam, where he was rescued by a Panamanian ship.