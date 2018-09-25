Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a young family member inside his Montgomery County home.

Abington Township police say the alleged assault happened inside the home of 45-year-old Anthony Rocco Major on the 1800 block of Preston Avenue in Willow Grove.

Police say the child’s mother reported the incident after learning of the accusations.

Major was arrested inside his home on Monday around 2 p.m.

Major was charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault on a child under 13 and other related charges.

He is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $90,000 bail.