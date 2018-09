Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CALIFORNIA (CBS) – Experts say weather could be to blame for the lowest-yielding California olive crop in recent memory.

First, above-average temperatures last February confused the crop, then frost destroyed many of the olive plants.

In 2017, California farmers turned out about 5 million gallons. This year they’re down to three-and-a-half.

That could mean higher olive oil prices on the way.