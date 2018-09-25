Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A big promotion Tuesday for a Folcroft Police Officer who was wounded in the line of duty.
The borough council elevated Officer Christopher Dorman to full-time state.
He was sworn-in during the council meeting.
In June 2016, a gunman shot Dorman seven times while responding to a routine drug investigation.
He returned to duty three months later.
Folcroft also hired Officer Leslie McLean as its first ever full-time female police officer.