PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A big promotion Tuesday for a Folcroft Police Officer who was wounded in the line of duty.

The borough council elevated Officer Christopher Dorman to full-time state.

He was sworn-in during the council meeting.

In June 2016, a gunman shot Dorman seven times while responding to a routine drug investigation.

He returned to duty three months later.

Folcroft also hired Officer Leslie McLean as its first ever full-time female police officer.

