PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  For the first time ever a military honor flight made up of all women landed in the nation’s capital.

The historic flight from Nebraska to D.C. touched down Monday. Even the pilot and crew were all women!

The veterans received a well-deserved tribute at Reagan National Airport.

People thanked them for their dedicated service and sacrifice.

The veterans say they are thankful for the support. They will visit all of the popular war memorial on this trip including Arlington National Cemetery, the Pentagon Memorial and the Women’s Memorial.

